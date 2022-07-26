Ministers exempt from load shedding pain as taxpayers paid for generators says Maimane

Durban - One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has described President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest plan to resolve the country’s energy crisis as another example of a Presidency “full of many plans but lack of delivery”. Maimane said Ramaphosa, who was chair of the Interministerial Committee on Eskom had promised many turnaround plans..

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced a plan aimed at improving the performance of Eskom’s existing fleet of power stations. He said government would accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity and increase private investment in generation capacity. The final pillars of the plan include enabling businesses and households to invest in rooftop solar and fundamentally transforming the electricity sector and positioning it for future sustainability.

Maimane said government ministers were exempt from the ravages of load shedding or inconsistent power supply because taxpayers were paying for their generators. Recent media reports indicate that Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria, where Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and other ministers and deputy ministers have their official homes, is exempt from load shedding. According to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, R1.3 million was used in the previous financial year to purchase and install generators at the official homes of ministers and deputies. R681 000 had been used for this purpose in the current financial year. This was confirmed by department spokesperson Thami Mchunu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maimane said ministers could afford to install their own generators and should not be using taxpayers’ money to make them exempt from the harsh effects of load shedding. “Many people in the parliamentary space do not know the harsh reality experienced by many South Africans. “We all need to take a hard look at the budget for the executive, the issue of secondary homes for them and outrageous perks.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They are not solving the problems in our lives but we are giving them the most pampered lives possible,” said Maimane. Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, speaking at the Southern Africa Clothing and Textile Workers Union’s gathering in Cape Town said power cuts would lead to more people losing their jobs.