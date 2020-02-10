Miraculous escape for passengers as taxi crash lands in parking lot









Durban - At least 16 people were treated for injuries sustained when the taxi that they were in crashed through a fence and overturned in Escombe Road in New Germany, west of the CBD on Monday. Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 4:30pm. "We arrived to find that a taxi has crashed through a fence and overturned. The minibus came to rest on its roof on parked vehicles. A passenger was severely entrapped and the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the patient from the vehicle," he said.

Jamieson said more ambulance services arrived at the scene and assisted in stabilising each patient at the scene before rushing them to local hospitals for further care.

At least 16 people were injured in a taxi crash in New Germany on Monday. Pictures: Rescue Care





He said police were at the scene and will be investigating the matter further.

In a separate crash, six people were injured in a collision on the R61 South bound between Port Shepstone and Shelly Beach on the KZN South Coast on Sunday.

Netcare spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision resulting in the bakkie rolling.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that six people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," he said.

