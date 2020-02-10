Durban - At least 16 people were treated for injuries sustained when the taxi that they were in crashed through a fence and overturned in Escombe Road in New Germany, west of the CBD on Monday.
Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said they were called to the scene just after 4:30pm.
"We arrived to find that a taxi has crashed through a fence and overturned. The minibus came to rest on its roof on parked vehicles. A passenger was severely entrapped and the jaws of life had to be used to extricate the patient from the vehicle," he said.