Mishandling of a case at the centre of Independent Media, IOL withdrawal from Press Council of SA

Independent Media and Independent Online (IOL) said in a statement on Wednesday that they wished to make it clear that they chose to withdraw from the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) owing to the Council’s mishandling of a case and other issues. The clarifying statement, the group said, came after the Council’s misleading claim of “expulsion”.

“This so-called expulsion is therefore inconsequential and merely an attempt to distort the narrative,” the statement from Independent Media and IOL read. The group said there were key points that needed clarification, including: The PCSA is a voluntary organisation with no legal standing or official regulatory authority. It is not a statutory body, and thus it cannot enforce its decisions on media entities that choose to operate outside of its jurisdiction. As such, Independent Media and IOL are under no obligation to adhere to the PCSA’s rules or judgments and will continue to regulate our journalism independently. The leadership of the PCSA seems determined to serve the interests of Independent Media and IOL’s detractors and their anonymous funders. This raises the significant question: whose interests are they truly serving? For an organisation that claims to uphold transparency, their failure to disclose their financial backers is troubling. We are left to wonder whether their judgment is influenced by forces that seek to undermine independent journalism and silence diverse voices. Independent Media and IOL have always been, and will continue to be, fierce custodians of media freedom and independent journalism. Our decision to withdraw from the PCSA is a testament to the lengths we will go to defend press freedom. We will not compromise on our values or succumb to any institution that poses a threat to independent journalism. We stand firm in our commitment to serve the public interest by delivering bold, fair, and balanced reporting. Independent Media said in line with global best practices, it is reintroducing its Group Ombudsman’s Office.

“This office, which was previously in place for five years, will once again serve as the central body overseeing media-related complaints and ensuring journalistic accountability. “The Office of the Group Ombud is a regulatory institution aimed at upholding ethical standards within Independent Media. Its core function is to protect the public interest by promoting responsible journalism, safeguarding individual rights, and fostering transparency in media operations. The Ombud establishes clear guidelines for reporting, ensuring a balance between freedom of expression and responsible communication.” It was announced that Aneez Salie, former editor-in-chief of Independent Media and editor of the Cape Times, will serve as the chairperson of the adjudication panel.