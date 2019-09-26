It is believed the 40-year-old was with two other women.
Mountain Club KwaZulu-Natal rescue convener Gavin Raubenheimer said the trio started the hike on Saturday and camped for the night below Gray’s Pass.
He said that early on Sunday morning she led the hike up the pass.
“When she got to the top, she took some pictures. Witnesses saw her while she was on the escarpment. Some say that she was in a good mood and happy to be on top of the berg. She then started to descend, and we believe that is when she accidentally fell down the cliff,” said Raubenheimer.