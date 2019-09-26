Missing Berg hiker’s body found







The body of a woman from Joburg was finally found yesterday after she fell off a cliff following a hike up Gray’s Pass in the central Drakensberg on Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Durban - The body of a woman from Joburg was finally found yesterday after she fell off a cliff following a hike up Gray’s Pass in the central Drakensberg on Sunday morning. It is believed the 40-year-old was with two other women. Mountain Club KwaZulu-Natal rescue convener Gavin Raubenheimer said the trio started the hike on Saturday and camped for the night below Gray’s Pass. He said that early on Sunday morning she led the hike up the pass. “When she got to the top, she took some pictures. Witnesses saw her while she was on the escarpment. Some say that she was in a good mood and happy to be on top of the berg. She then started to descend, and we believe that is when she accidentally fell down the cliff,” said Raubenheimer.

He added that the pass she was using was rocky and very dangerous.

The search started on Sunday morning, and late in the afternoon four Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers joined the search party. They searched through Sunday night.

He said that bad weather had forced them to conduct the search on foot.

“As the weather became clear on Tuesday afternoon, we were joined by a helicopter that was able to spot her about 25m into a narrow gorge.

“The area is very steep, and due to that numerous incidents have happened there, especially during bad weather,” he said.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said that they had joined the search on Sunday.

“We did have a tough time finding her because of the bad weather, but eventually we did find her when the weather cleared. Whenever there are these types of incidents, we are called to come and help with the search,” said Mntambo.

The Mercury