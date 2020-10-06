Missing Cogta file 'destroyed' former employee's retirement

Durban – A former government employee says missing documents from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has caused issues with her pension payout and destroyed her retirement plans. Hlengiwe Xulu, 57, a former senior administrative clerk who worked for Cogta from 1989 until 2002, said the disappearance of her file had ruined her future plans. After 2002, Xulu transferred to the Department of Justice (DOJ), until she resigned in 2018. The former employee said she submitted her pension forms for processing three months before she resigned and expected to receive the pension she had calculated within 30 days. However, Xulu said Cogta used a manual system before moving to digital and she discovered there were missing Cogta documents delaying payment.

“They told me that they thought my file was erroneously destroyed.”

Xulu said she tried everything, including going to the department and writing to the human resources director, the head of the department Thando Tubane and then Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

She eventually met Tubane, who was accompanied by an advocate, to discuss the matter but she said she received no feedback after the meeting.

“I was told that this is not the only case that GEPF (the Government Employees Pension Fund) is facing, there are a lot of cases like this and they are sitting with a lot of money.”

Xulu said the DOJ was able to step in and secure a pension payout from 1995 until 2018, with a balance of six years unaccounted for.

“I need my money, I worked for it.”

Xulu said she had no income for six months while waiting for her pension and was forced to borrow money from loan sharks who capitalised on her desperation.

“When I received the DOJ money, I had to pay off all the debt and the worst part is that it wasn’t the pension that I calculated.”

Provincial Cogta spokesperson Senzo Mzila said Xulu was transferred to the Justice Department and the standard policy and practice was that her file was also transferred to them.

“This meant that the department (Cogta) then physically sent her file to the department (DOJ) because without a file you can’t be transferred,” he said.

He said a transfer can only be effected once the new department receives the employee’s file.

Mzila said while Xulu was paid out from 1995, what is in dispute is that GEPF wants proof that Xulu contributed to the fund between 1989 to 1995.

“The department has met with her and her lawyers and the province has done everything to assist in this matter,” he said.

Mzila further said that during the apartheid era, African, coloured and Indian female workers had to work for two years before they could contribute towards their pension.

“Back in those days, there was only a manual system. The GEPF is not budging on the proof of employment and she could possibly be missing out on four years of pension contributions,” he added.

He said this issue has apparently affected other government employees.

Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services, said that according to their records, Xulu was paid her pension as per the number of years worked for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Phiri said all other queries in relation to her pension should be directed to Cogta.

The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), who administer and process GEPF pensions, confirmed that the fund has no record of Xulu from 1989 to March 31, 1995.

GPAA said in order for the member to claim for this period, all the necessary documents are required from the previous employer, who in this case is Cogta.

The agency said Cogta must complete the withdrawal documents and attach proof of pension contribution from 1989-1995 for this period to be paid.

GPAA confirmed that the previous government required some members to wait for a year or more before making any pension contributions.

