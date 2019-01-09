Stanley Currie is travelling back home to his family. Picture: Facebook

Durban - The missing Irishman who was found in Johannesburg on Monday will be travelling back home to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. Stanley Currie was found lying under a tree in Hurlyvale Avenue, Edenvale after a Jolly Dog parlour customer recognised him from the missing person alert that was circulating, said Steven King of the South African Community Crime Watch (SACCW).

King said the parlour owner called the missing persons division stationed in Bloemfontein and reported that her client had seen Currie.

“She advised that a client of hers, Mrs Tina van der Westhuizen, came to fetch her pooch and saw a white gent lying under a tree. With him at the time was a security guard,” said King.

“Tina took her phone out and looked at the photo on the flyer and identified Mr Currie. She showed the security officer the photo, who also confirmed that it was him,” said King.

Van der Westhuizen then questioned the man, and he said he was Stanley Currie from Northern Ireland.

“He said he was on the streets, he could not find his way back to his establishment and was robbed of his belongings,” King said.

King said he immediately contacted Brigadier Ras from the SAPS Victims Identification Centre and informed her that Currie had been found and was safe.

Brigadier Ras went to the address where Currie was waiting and arranged for him to be taken to the police station, and eventually the clinic, where he was checked.

“He was later reportedly taken to hospital for treatment,” said King.

King said it has been established that Currie was not robbed, but had placed his bag somewhere for safe keeping and could not find it. “He still had his wallet with him. But had no more money left from paying his accommodation since his arrival in South Africa,” he said.

The Currie family started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the 66-year-old to return home.

“We need to put Stanley up in a hotel until his emergency passport can be arranged and we can get him home as soon as possible.

“He has been walking the streets of South Africa for a week, with no food or water, and is currently receiving medical care.

"Please, we would really appreciate any help at all. Thank you for all the support so far,” the family wrote on the JustGiving page.

Already, £1 184 (R21 068) had been raised. Stanley's brother, Richard thanked the SACCW for driving the campaign to find his brother.

“You are an awesome group, you should be so proud of the work you all do helping complete strangers. Thank you,” said Richard.

