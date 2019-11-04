Missing PMB doctor's family still have hope









Durban - The search for missing Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh is continuing in the Howick Falls area almost a week since his disappearance. His family gather at the falls every day in the hope that the rescue teams will be successful. Singh was last seen leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at about midday last Tuesday. His white BMW was found in the Howick Falls parking area on Wednesday morning and Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry confirmed Singh’s cellphone signal was picked up within close proximity of the falls area. “His family came to Mountain Rise police station (on Tuesday night) and reported him missing. The message was then circulated on social media.

“The police, together with family members, community members and Magma Security, joined forces to look for him and it was his cellphone signal that led them to the Howick Falls,” Maistry said yesterday.

Speaking from Howick Falls yesterday, Singh’s brother-in-law, Neren Anand, said the family had gathered to conduct a prayer at the falls.

Anand said the family had been assured that the search would continue this week.

“At this point, all we know is that he’s still a missing person. We are still hopeful and we have great support from the media and the community, so we remain hopeful that we will find him,” he said.

He described his brother-in-law as a “respectable man” with deep ties to his community.

“I’ve known him since I was 8.

“He ran his practice in Raisethorpe for 40 years and is very well known in Pietermaritzburg.

“He’s a man who was always there for his family at large and his community.

“The fact that so many people are gathering here and offering support and prayers for his safe return, is indicative of the man he is,” Anand said.

Singh’s sons, both of whom are specialised medical practitioners, have also gathered at the falls with their mother and were participating in the prayer ceremonies.

Specialised search-and-rescue teams from Pietermaritzburg, Durban and Port Shepstone are still looking in the icy waters at Howick Falls for Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh.





The Mercury