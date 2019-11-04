His family gather at the falls every day in the hope that the rescue teams will be successful.
Singh was last seen leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at about midday last Tuesday.
His white BMW was found in the Howick Falls parking area on Wednesday morning and Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry confirmed Singh’s cellphone signal was picked up within close proximity of the falls area.
“His family came to Mountain Rise police station (on Tuesday night) and reported him missing. The message was then circulated on social media.