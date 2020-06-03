'Missing' PPE means schools may not be able to reopen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that schools in some parts of the province may not be able to open on Monday after the personal protective equipment (PPE) destined for them went missing. Large quantities of PPE worth millions of rand had been destined for schools in the uMlazi, Pinetown and Zululand districts. The department said it had discovered the items had disappeared while doing its assessment of the state of readiness of schools. Education officials said they found there were areas that had not received their PPE. By late yesterday, the department was still investigating how the equipment went missing. KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the missing equipment had made the reopening of schools “an elusive goal”.

Members of the portfolio committee attributed the disappearance to theft and corruption. They said the department had been overcharged by suppliers for these items.

The department has spent close to R400million for six months of PPE supplies.

Mshengu said he had received with shock the reports of the disappearance of large quantities of PPE. He said it had disappeared en route to circuit offices and schools.

“The disappearance makes the preparations for the reopening of schools an elusive goal. The replacement of this PPE will cost the department millions of rand, which it does not have.”

Mshengu has since directed the head of department to urgently institute an investigation into the disappearance of the PPE.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi described the theft as a “huge setback”.

DA education spokesperson Imraan Keeka said: “The department has spent just over R422million on the procurement of PPE and related materials just for grades 7 and 12 .”

He said the DA believed that the department was overcharged for these items.

“It’s worrying that MEC Mshengu expresses his shock at the ‘disappearance’ of these items, as if it was by some magic trick. It’s rather obvious, unless otherwise proven, that there is an element of criminality involved.”

IFP education spokesperson Thembeni KaMadlopha Mthethwa said the party believed that corruption was involved.

The Mercury