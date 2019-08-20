Durban - In the weeks before his disappearance, one of the two South Africans missing in Vietnam - who are feared to have been snatched by organ-harvesting syndicates - warned his family something was going to happen to him. According to his mother, Coleen, John Bothma, 23, told his aunt on the night he was last seen that “something is going down tonight”.

Bothma, of Kempton Park, was last seen on May 18.

Mushfiq Daniels, 28, of Cape Town, was reported missing in July.

Both men were teachers at schools in Vietnam. They did not know each another.

Coleen said it had been a tough three months. She said reports indicated that her son had last been seen with a blonde woman in Vietnam.

“He never mentioned anyone to us, so we find it difficult to believe they were dating,” she said.

Coleen said she had yet to put together funding to purchase a ticket to travel to Vietnam.

She said she believed that there could be truth to allegations that her son and Daniels had been targeted by organ- harvesting syndicates.

Daniels’s mother and brothers have flown to Vietnam to assist in the searches.

So far, they have managed to establish that Mushfiq was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has been approached by both families for help.

According to Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, the organisation is working with police, Interpol and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

He said there were many similarities in the way the men went missing. He added that the organ-harvesting link was merely speculation.

“We’re trying to analyse the information that we have received,” he said.

Sooliman said some of the information spread on social media since the disappearance of the men appeared to be a cover-up. “They are being made to look like drug addicts, yet this is not the case,” he said.

In February, five people were arrested in Vietnam for running a kidney- brokering ring.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the search for the men continued.

“Our embassy is working with local authorities in Vietnam and we will issue an update when we have more information,” he said.

The Mercury