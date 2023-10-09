Missing woman found buried near uMlazi railway line

Durban - The family of a missing woman are seeking justice after she was found murdered. Sindisiwe Ncanana, 28, was reported missing two months ago. The family said she was found buried near a railway line in uMlazi.

Nokuthula Mathe, Ncanana’s sister said they were surprised when Ncanana’s boyfriend phoned to ask where she was. “We told him that we last saw her a while back and she said she was going to see him and her phone has been off since then. When the boyfriend called we were shocked. We decided to go to the police and open a missing person case,” she said. “While we waited for a police response, we appealed for help on social media.” She added that they got a tip-off from social media that suggested that Ncanana may have been harmed and that the area near the railway line should be searched.

“This past Saturday the police decided to go to the railway station line which is where they found my sister’s body. My sister was a very loving person, who would put her family first and made sure that everyone around her was happy.” She pleaded with anyone who had information that could lead police to the perpetrator to come forward so that justice can be served. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by uMlazi SAPS.