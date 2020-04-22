Mixed feelings for doctors at the coalface of Covid-19

Durban - Doctors at Kingsway Hospital have mixed feelings about Covid-19, with some looking forward to being at the coalface of the fight against the virus, while others are in fear of what lies ahead. Ten staff members have tested positive for the virus at the hospital. A doctor at the hospital, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity, said doctors’ incomes had been impacted by the closure of the hospital this week after a patient who was admitted to a general ward tested positive for the virus. Netcare regional director Craig Murphy earlier said the exposure came through a patient who was admitted with a suspected stroke on April 4, and tested positive for Covid-19 four days later. The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA accused Netcare of acting negligently, as this was the second hospital from the Netcare group to experience a contact outbreak.

At St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, 66 people tested positive for Covid-19, including 44 staff members. This week, a second outbreak was reported at the hospital’s dialysis centre. The group also closed the emergency department at Parklands Hospital.

The doctor said the hospital had taken all the necessary precautions to screen patients for Covid-19, and had provided staff with sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE), contrary to complaints by nurses. He said he had been tested and his results had come back negative, as had those of other doctors so far.

“What took us by surprise is the patient who came and had no symptoms of the virus at all and that’s how it got into the hospital. We had designated wards in place - if it was a respiratory infection, they were sent to a specific ward. Then this one patient came in with something different and he was sent to a normal ward,” he said.

However, the doctor said he was not afraid of engaging in the looming battle against the virus. He likened it to the mid-1990s, when the HIV/Aids pandemic instilled fear in some doctors who did not want to treat it.

“I’m a doctor, and that’s my calling. We’re going to have a lot of Covid-19 patients and some very sick patients. If it’s my time, it’s my time. I’m not scared to see patients with the virus, because they go into hospital alone and they’re dying alone and nobody has given them any information, so if I can ease their burden, there’s no point in being scared, otherwise I must get out of medicine,” he said.

“But there’s a lot of fear among nursing staff because this has happened - people don’t understand how infectious this thing is. If you have three patients in a ward and somebody coughs, you’re all going to be exposed.

“For the older guys and specialists - and I don’t know if this sounds macabre - it’s actually quite exciting. We’re pulling together for a common goal and can actually do something. There are people coming out of retirement at the age of 80 who are coming to help and it’s fabulous.”

“It’s not all about the money, it’s about getting back to patient care. This is our purpose, but we are obviously not going to be cowboys and not take precautions. We will get through this. We are South Africans and we are strong,” he said.

