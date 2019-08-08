Picture: Pixabay

Durban - HUNDREDS of pupils who have autism will soon have their own school as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has proposed its building to cater to their needs this year. MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu recently announced plans for the establishment of a specialised school for pupils with autism.

“That will serve the purpose of advancement and development of learners with autism so they are part of our developing nation without being relegated to being charity cases,” Mshengu said.

The school will be the first of its kind in the province. Most pupils it will educate are in schools for children with special needs, depending on where they fall on the autism spectrum.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the building of the school would start this financial year. He could not say how may pupils it would accommodate.

The plan, however, has not been widely welcomed. Action in Autism, a Durban-based lobbying and fund-raising NPO for those with autism and their families, said it did not support the building of this school.

“This will further exclude learners,” said its director Kirsty Miller. “We’d prefer that more resources be made available to schools already educating the learners.”

Miller said worldwide statistics showed that 1 in 68 children had some form of autism and in South Africa, there were about 600000 children with special needs.

“Most of the children are in vulnerable areas and rural communities so it’s very difficult to determine how many have autism,” she said.

The Mercury