President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that the former University of KwaZulu-Natal boss would lead the Eskom board after the resignation of Jabu Mabuza last week.
Makgoba served as the non-executive director on the Eskom board in 2018.
Government Communications on behalf of the Department of Public Enterprise said Makgoba’s appointment as interim chairperson was consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of Eskom.
The business community has welcomed the appointment, but called for the appointment of a permanent board soon.