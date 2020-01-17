Mixed reaction to Makgoba’s Eskom board appointment









Professor Malegapuru Makgoba Durban - The appointment of leading scientist and academic Professor Malegapuru Makgoba as Eskom’s interim board chairperson was greeted with mixed reaction by business leaders, political parties and energy experts. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced yesterday that the former University of KwaZulu-Natal boss would lead the Eskom board after the resignation of Jabu Mabuza last week. Makgoba served as the non-executive director on the Eskom board in 2018. Government Communications on behalf of the Department of Public Enterprise said Makgoba’s appointment as interim chairperson was consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of Eskom. The business community has welcomed the appointment, but called for the appointment of a permanent board soon.

The interim chief executive of Business Unity SA, Cas Coovadia, said Makgoba’s appointment was an interim one, “and we see it as such”.

“We urge the president to appoint a permanent board. The situation at Eskom is such that an interim appointment must be of a very short duration.”

However, energy expert Chris Yelland said Makgoba’s appointment was “very welcomed” as he came with experience and the right political acumen.

Yelland said the role of chairperson of the board was not about getting one’s hands dirty, but rather to chair board meetings, exercise oversight and governance, and create a link between the board and the shareholders.

“I am sure that the professor has the political acumen to engage with the government and shareholders as peers. He is the right choice for an interim chairperson and possibly for a more permanent role in the future,” Yelland said.

DA spokesperson on public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia said Makgoba’s appointment was not what the struggling power utility needed.

Cachalia said while Makgoba’s credentials may be impressive, they were of no use in the power generation and transmission industry.

“The appointment defies logic and his previous roles in governance at universities have been questioned,” he said.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called on Makgoba to resist efforts behind the privatisation of the parastatal.

Ndlozi said the party wanted Makgoba to work on cancelling the irrational power purchase agreements, stop any attempts to unbundle the utility, build Eskom’s renewal energy division, investigate the delays in the completion of Kusile and Medupi power stations, and ensure coal prices were consistent with set prices from the National Energy Regulator.

The Mercury