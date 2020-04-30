Mixed reaction to proposed school re-opening dates

Durban - The proposed plan to reopen schools next week has met with a mixed reaction. National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) general secretary Matakanye Matakanya said the plan was not compliant with Covid-19 regulations. He said the issue of social distancing, washing of hands, masks and public transport had not been adequately addressed. Matakanya said some schools were also oversubscribed and the department would have to resolve this issue to comply with the regulations before schools reopened. “Parents must also stand up and talk,” he said.

The chairperson of the Parents’ Association of KZN, Vee Gani, said while many parents wanted their children to return to school and the Education Department wanted the curriculum to be completed, the government should not rush to reopen schools at the expense of lives.

“The most vulnerable in our society are children and the elderly. The reopening of schools would be in breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

“Social distancing is imperative and enforcing this at schools is going to be very difficult,” said Gani.

He added that classrooms did not have sufficient desks and chairs to allow for social distancing.

Gani also questioned how schools that did not have adequate funding and fell out of the quintile rating that would be catered for by the government, would purchase sanitisers and masks.

He added that this environment would create perfect conditions for the virus to thrive.

David de Korte, the national president of the South African Principals’ Association, said the reopening of schools was merely a proposal and had not been finalised.

De Korte said the Covid-19 national council would have to agree to the plan before it was put into practice.

“We will wait for the final decision, and trust the education and health ministers will make wise decisions,” he said.

He said there were a lot of concerns and questions about the safety of teachers and pupils.

“I don’t think we’re going to see this actually happening as quickly as proposed,” said De Korte.

He said pupils should not return to unsafe schools.

“All the requirements regarding the cleaning of the work surfaces during the day and the hygiene packs for the pupils and the teachers need to be in place.

“This has to happen before we can even think of reopening the schools,” he said.

He added that once a date had been set, they would look at whether the implementation was possible.

He said the presentation by Basic Education Director General Hubert Mweli indicated a checklist the department was working from.

“We have seen the checklist and it’s quite strict, so unless a school can tick those boxes they won’t be able to open,” said De Korte.

The Mercury