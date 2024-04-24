MK Party cuts ties with religious grouping

Religious groupings in eThekwini that had been aligned to the organisation of church leaders’ All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) had severed their ties because some members of the movement were setting up “parallel structures“, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) says. In January, the AAAM endorsed the MKP, saying that it wanted to have a say in the direction of the country in the run-up to the national and general elections.

In 2023, a group of politicians announced that they had recruited former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to be the AAAM’s presidential candidate in 2024. However, in October, Judge Mogoeng announced in a television interview that he would one day become South Africa’s president without needing to go through through a general election. Last week, the MKP said it had discovered that individuals were setting up parallel structures, adding that recent changes in structures were as a result of sabotage or infiltration.

“There’s always going to be levels of infiltration … we picked them up. We know exactly who’s who and we are making changes. We are removing people. “People ask what about stability but you cannot talk about stability when there are people who are in roles and they themselves are creating instability and sabotage,” party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had said. On Tuesday, Ndhlela said the AAAM had its own dynamic and that “by virtue of that, the religious leaders felt they do not want to be associated with AAAM”.