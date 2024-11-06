MK Party explores talks with ‘friendly' ANC members in KZN

The MK Party (MKP) says it is in behind-the-scenes discussions with what it terms as ‘friendlies’ in the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal regarding the possibility of a coalition between the two parties. This is despite the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) saying this week that the door to any coalition discussions between the two parties had been closed after initial approaches had been made and were rejected after the May 29 national and general elections.

The result of the elections saw the ANC lose its majority hold on KZN to the MKP but a coalition with the DA, IFP and NFP led to the formation of the government of provincial unity (GPU) MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told “The Mercury” that the party was in ongoing discussions with “progressive friendlies in progressive leaning parties” at both national and provincial levels. “We are always open to working with progressive parties and individuals in those parties who are not associated with neo-liberal parties because we want to drive a specific outcome that will liberate our people.” Ndhlela said the MKP had not shut the door on discussions with the ANC and that there are those in the party who are open to engagements. The party recently announced that former KZN Premier Willies Mchunu, who resigned from the ANC, is now the MKP convenor in KZN.

Ndhlela said that Mchunu would be involved in inter-party discussions at a national and provincial level. He said that the discussions that were taking place did not involve the ANC’s PEC. “There is no PEC in the province, we know that their national body does not take them seriously. “We will continue to engage with the ANC in discussions but we will only do this with those we deem friendlies,” said Ndhlela.

ANC KZN deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane at a media conference on Monday said that the party would “definitely not” leave the GPU or work with the MKP in the province. “The MKP were the first ones who issued a statement through their founder's daughter (Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla) and she said they would never work with the ANC and has made it a point that they do not work with us. “Of course when we were going into the government of national and provincial unity no one was closed out but the MKP made a firm stand to say that they will not work with the ANC.”

Simelane said the ANC will work with those parties that want development for the people of KZN. Political analyst Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast said there appeared to be a growing call by some members of the ANC to gravitate towards working with the MKP as the ANC and the DA disagree over policy issues. Breakfast said there is an increasing argument within the ANC that it will be better off in a political partnership with the MKP as opposed to a partnership with the DA.

“The suspicions about the DA and the conflict over policy positions will serve to justify those who have been wanting to shut down the PEC of KZN.” Another analyst Thabani Khumalo said that the ANC is divided, with a section that supports the GPU and another that does not support the government of national unity (GNU) for various reasons. He said some of those who are disgruntled may have lost out on their positions and may now be unemployed. “They are angry because their positions have been given or have been taken by participants of this GNU and GPU and they are not happy.