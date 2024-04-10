The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said it had removed Bonginkosi Khanyile as Youth League president as part of a “strategic redeployment”. The party also announced the removal of other Youth League members, including deputy president Thapelo Maisha, Gaan Cibane, who served as interim Secretary-General, as well as Philani Gazuzu Ndluli, who held the position of Gauteng co-ordinator.

A letter dated April 9 reads: “Dear Cde Bonginkosi Education Khanyile, you are hereby removed from the position of national co-ordinator (of the) uMkhontowe weSiz Youth League (MKYL).This removal is effective from today. “Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the MKYL. You will be notified of your redeployment in due course. MK Party appreciates your role played thus far.” In a statement on Wednesday, the Jacob Zuma led-party announced the “strategic redeployment” of Khanyile, Cibane, Maisha and Nduli, but did not provide an explanation.

The party said in a statement: “This decision comes after thoughtful consultations and is aimed at bolstering our efforts to achieve a transformative 2/3 majority. “Our goal is clear, to facilitate land expropriation for the landless, tackle the challenge of load-shedding, create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, and addressing the pressing issues of poverty and inequality. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Khanyile, Cibane, Maisha, and Nduli for their invaluable contributions in their previous roles.

“Their dedication and leadership have laid a strong foundation for the positive changes we aspire to bring. As these young leaders embark on their new roles, we are inspired by their commitment and energy to focusing on garnering youth to support MK in these elections.” In March, Khanyile, during a media briefing in Johannesburg, said there would be consequences if Zuma and the newly formed party were not allowed on the ballot paper, come election day in May. Khanyile was speaking about the legal battle with the ANC over the trademark and registration of MKP, the party’s parliamentary candidates, and the MKP Youth League’s future.

“If they remove the MKP and president Zuma from the ballot as the face of the campaign and try to take our rights, there won’t be elections in South Africa,” he said. Last week, the MK Party confirmed it took action against Visvin Reddy, with the senior KZN leader appearing in court facing charges of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act. He is alleged to have incited public violence. Reddy’s appearance followed a video clip circulated on social media in which he addressed a public gathering and allegedly made inciting comments.