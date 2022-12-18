Mkhize, Ramaphosa campaigns vastly different

While voting continues for the top seven in the ANC at its national conference, a political analyst has pointed out the differences between the campaigns of former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The conference has had its fair share of challenges and is historic with delegates opting for a second deputy secretary-general position to be created, David Mabuza becoming the first deputy not to be president, after he declined nomination to contest following a nomination from the floor and former President Jacob Zuma going to court to pursue a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma made headlines after making a dramatic entrance at the opening of the conference while Ramaphosa was delivering his political report. His supporters welcomed him with the song “Wenzeni u-Zuma”. Zuma wants Ramaphosa to be prosecuted as part of the ongoing private prosecution of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Billy Downer, who he accuses of misconduct by leaking his medical information to the media. He alleges that Ramaphosa, as president of South Africa, is an “accessory after the fact” in the alleged criminal offence.

Zuma claimed that Ramaphosa failed to act when he complained about improper conduct. Ramaphosa responded by saying that Zuma was abusing the justice system and that the case was hopeless. Political analyst Sandile Swana said Ramaphosa had made missteps in terms of his slate, despite the nominations list provided prior to the conference by head of the electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe.

That list showed that branches had heavily supported the current ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president and Nomvula Mokonyane for deputy secretary-general. Instead they appeared on Zweli Mkhize’s slate. Swana said while Ramaphosa’s slate included Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula, Gwen Ramokgopa and Tina Joemat-Pettersson the question that was being asked was what physical numbers did these candidates command. He said that Ramaphosa did not lead his campaign from the front.

“Ramaphosa’s was not a hands-on campaign to secure branches. You cannot leave strategic decisions and deals to others. There is a feeling he has not been leading from the front.” Swana said for Mkhize, KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and chairperson Siboniso Duma have been key figures in his campaign. Sunday was also dramatic as it saw former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina pull out of the race to contest for the position of treasurer-general at the conference.