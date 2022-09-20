Mkhize wants SIU to show him the Digital Vibes evidence

Durban - Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has written to the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), advocate Andy Mothibi, and given him until Friday to provide him with the evidence used to make adverse findings against him. Mkhize and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma have both recently announced that they will stand for candidacy at the ANC’s December elective conference if they are nominated by branches.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize resigned as health minister in August 2021 when he was implicated in the irregular awarding of contracts to Digital Vibes. The SIU was asked to investigate tenders awarded by the Health Department. It found that the department irregularly awarded the R141 million media awareness campaign tender for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and another R125m tender for Covid-19 when Mkhize was the department’s head. The SIU report tabled before Scopa (the standing committee on public accounts) stated that Mkhize had approved two budget applications for Digital Vibes for the NHI communication. Mkhize has gone to court to have the SIU report reviewed and set aside.

In the letter, Mkhize’s lawyer, Thando Mbili, said the SIU had failed to respond to several requests that would allow Mkhize to clear his name. “This has now been confirmed by the basic fact that a year later, the SIU has failed to produce documents supporting those adverse findings against Dr Mkhize. “Our legal team noted that the record was incomplete, i.e some documents that were critical to and on which you had based your findings were not included in the record. “This specifically relates to the purported Cabinet decisions that you found Dr Mkhize to have violated, thus flouting the Constitution and the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act).

Story continues below Advertisement

“However, to date, the SIU has failed to make this critical documentary evidence available. “This has resulted in further undue delay in the matter to the detriment of our client.” Mkhize’s lawyers questioned why he has not yet been provided with the transcript of interviews with witnesses, despite requesting these several times. “The SIU has elected to ignore all our requests … The inference is that the SIU has decided to employ obstructive tactics to delay the false findings against our client being tested by the courts. This perpetuates the public tarnishing of our client’s name and reputation.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize’s lawyers issued an ultimatum, calling on Mothibi to respond to the letter by Friday and provide “the complete record we have requested for months”. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed receipt of the correspondence. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said no arrests had been made in the Digital Vibes matter.Pressed on potential arrests, he said the details on a current investigation could not be discussed.

Story continues below Advertisement