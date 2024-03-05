Mncwango defends Sopa comments

ActionSA’s premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal Zwakele Mncwango has accused the Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister of misleading traditional leaders by telling them that Mncwango wants the King’s legislature address to be scrapped as it is a waste of taxpayers’ money. At a press briefing on Monday, Mncwango said Thulasizwe Buthelezi, during his address at the Machobeni Royal Palace at the weekend, claimed that he had called for the scrapping of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s address at the opening of the KZN Legislature and “cited it as a misuse of taxpayer funds”.

The king delivered the address last week, calling on all political parties to campaign in a peaceful manner and to be tolerant of one another despite ideological differences. “I want to clarify unequivocally, I never made such a statement. My position is simply this, I believe that both the monarch’s address and the State of the Province Address by KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, should be consolidated into a single day to optimise public resources. “Specifically, I proposed two separate sessions: one for the King’s address followed by a break, and another for the Premier’s address, as a practical measure to streamline proceedings,” Mncwango said.

Buthelezi on Monday told Isolezwe, The Mercury’s sister publication, that Mncwango was not at the event. “I am shocked that he has something to say about an event where he was not present. He is trying to get publicity by using His Majesty’s name and that is disrespectful,” Buthelezi said. Mncwango said the Zulu nation is known for its strong sense of pride in heritage, traditions and identity.

“We have a rich history and cultural heritage, including a powerful monarchy and traditional customs that are deeply respected within the community. Pride in their language, traditions, and achievements is a significant aspect of Zulu culture. “Consequently, it would be a crime against the people of our province if I were to suggest that ActionSA will revoke such cherished practices from our monarch,” Mncwango said, claiming the comments had compromised his safety. “I have been in conversation with leaders of Izinduna and amaButho, seeking to address these allegations in person, and they have warmly welcomed this initiative. Details of our upcoming meeting will be shared in due course.”