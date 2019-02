Model agency boss Dawie de Villiers in the dock. Picture: ANA

DURBAN - Sentencing proceedings in the trial of convicted Kempton Park model agency boss Dawie de Villiers were again postponed in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday. De Villiers was convicted on a range of charges in February 2017, including rape, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography and accessing child pornography.

The case could not proceed as De Villiers had taken issue with arguments submitted by his defence advocate, Marius van Wyngaardt.

The defence, and state prosecutor Arveena Persard, have both submitted arguments.

The matter was postponed to March 13.





Model agency boss Dawie de Villiers in the dock. Picture: ANA

- African News Agency (ANA)