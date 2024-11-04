Mogajane resigns amid controversy and announces sabbatical

Former Director-Genera of the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, has announced his resignation from all professional roles and board positions amid allegations from a “convicted criminal”. Mogajane, described the accusations as "unfounded and malicious."

"Recently, I have been confronted with unfounded and malicious allegations made by a convicted criminal with questionable motives," Mogajane said in a public letter. Although he dismissed the claims as "baseless accusations," he emphasised his recognition of the seriousness of such allegations. "It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I have made the decision to step down," he stated. The claims against Mogajane reportedly involve accusations of misconduct from an individual with a criminal history. Despite his firm denial of any wrongdoing, Mogajane has chosen to withdraw from public roles. He said this decision demonstrates what he describes as a commitment to transparency and accountability.

He added that he will not be engaging in further public commentary on the issue, opting instead for due process to take its course. "I remain confident that, in time, the truth will prevail, and my reputation will be fully restored," Mogajane added. In his statement, Mogajane expressed gratitude to the South African public for their trust throughout his career, which he stated had been foundational to his dedication to the nation. "Throughout my career in public service, I have upheld my commitment to South Africa with unwavering loyalty, dignity, integrity, and, most importantly, humility,” he wrote.

Announcing plans for a personal sabbatical, Mogajane shared his intentions to focus on his family, particularly his young grandson, and to explore interests he had previously set aside. "I will be taking an extended sabbatical to focus on my personal well-being, spend time with my family and reflect on my professional journey," he said. Mogajane also disclosed plans to write a book that will recount his experiences in public service, including both the triumphs and challenges, and the remarkable individuals he encountered. Mogajane reiterated his gratitude to the public and vowed to remain committed to South Africa’s growth. "I look forward to the day I can once again contribute to the progress and growth of our great nation," he said.