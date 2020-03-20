Molweni turns to court in bid to save homes from demolition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A land dispute between the Kwa­Nogxaza community in Molweni and the city, which led to homes being demolished last Friday, will be back in court on Friday. Residents of the community said that officials from eThekwini Municipality had demolished 13 houses, leaving more than 20 people homeless. The community said that as far as they knew the land was owned by the Sithole family, who had been living on the property for decades. Gladys Sithole, a member of the Sithole family, said that after the demolitions, they had gone to court. In terms of an interim order granted by the Durban High Court on Friday, the city was prohibited from carrying out further demolitions and from harassing any members of the community living on the property pending the finalisation of the matter.

Nobuhle Mjahwa, whose home was demolished, said she had bought land from the landowners, on which she began building her home this year.

She said her house had been demolished with everything inside, including furniture, clothes and groceries.

“There are a lot of people who have occupied the land through the same process over the years.

“I received a call on Friday and I was told that my house was being demolished,” said Mjahwa.

“I nearly fainted. I had already spent more than R200000 building that house.”

Mjahwa said she was now living with a neighbour.

DA councillor Nonsikelelo Msomi said she did not know why the homes were demolished or why residents had not been given an explanation by city officials.

Msomi said the municipality had previously approved the installation of water and electricity at houses on the land.

“All these demolished houses had legal connections for electricity and water, which were provided by the municipality,” said Msomi.

She said the party would take action to ensure that the municipality rebuilt the houses and compensated the affected residents.

“This is not the first time this has happened; this also happened back in 2008 and 2015, but the municipality was forced to rebuild the houses,” she said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the matter was currently before the court, and therefore the city could not comment.

The Mercury