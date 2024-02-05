Mom and child shot dead, dad shoots himself

Organisations against gender-based violence have said that urgent action was needed to protect women and children at risk. The groups were commenting after a man allegedly shot dead his wife and 3-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in Clayfield, Phoenix, on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Phoenix police were investigating two counts of murder and an inquest docket. “This follows a shooting in which a man allegedly shot the mother of his child and his child before turning the gun on himself in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.” Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting on Pipeclay Place and on arrival found the body of a woman lying in a pool of blood.

“It is reported that the suspect arrived at the scene with his 3-year-old child and allegedly called for the mother of the child. Reports further indicate that as the victim approached the vehicle she was met with a hail of bullets.” Netshiunda said that the suspect then went to his place of residence on Clayfield Drive, where he allegedly shot and killed his child and later took his own life. “A firearm suspected to have been the murder weapon was found next to his body.”

Childline KZN’s acting director Adeshini Naicker said she was deeply saddened by the tragic incident. “The issue of gender-based violence with children becoming victims is deeply concerning. It highlights the urgent need for collective efforts to address and prevent such tragic incidents. Protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, should be a top priority in our society.” Naicker added that preventing such tragedies required a multifaceted approach.

“This includes raising awareness, providing support systems, and improving mental health resources. Education on conflict resolution, mental health, and fostering a culture that encourages reporting can contribute to preventing these heartbreaking incidents.” Javu Baloyi, spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality, said that there needed to be programmes to educate men about discussing issues that lead to GBV.

“All provinces need to have systems and mechanisms in place to deal with gender-based violence. We also feel there is a need for shelters for all victims of gender-based violence across South Africa, including for men.” Mara Glennie, founder of Tears, which provides a support network for victims of rape and abuse, said gender-based violent crimes within families, communities and society at large were increasing at an alarming rate. “The statistics are grim, with one in three women predicted to experience some form of violence within their lifetimes. Over time the government has drafted various pieces of legislation and policies to address violence against women.”

Glennie added that community involvement was one of the most powerful tools of the anti-GBV movement. “Communities can shame, victim-blame, or prescribe harmful gender roles, they can also empower women, collaborate on prevention and intervention, and collectively shape new norms of gender democracy.” IFP eThekwini councillor Dr Jonathan Annipen conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“May God grant all those connected to both sides of these families the strength they need. Let us rally around these families to offer our support and comfort.” Alice Govender, from the Phoenix Civic movement, said it was disturbing to hear of the passing of a young family in such a tragic manner. “Gender-based violence is on the increase in Phoenix. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family left behind.”