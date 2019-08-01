Durban - A TEENAGE mother and her two children were burned to death when their shack caught fire while they were sleeping at the Beachway informal settlement in Clermont yesterday. Seventeen-year-old Samkelisiwe Ngxolo died, along with her two young daughters, Oluhle, 3, and 6-month-old Sanokuhle.

The fire left 28 people homeless after it spread to 18 shacks in the settlement on Tuesday morning.

Xoliswa Ngxolo, who lived with her four grandchildren, including Samkelisiwe and her children, said there were no words that could describe her pain.

Ngxolo, 56, said she woke up in the early hours of the morning to accompany her grandchildren to school, leaving the deceased sleeping with her two children.

She said she later went to the clinic, as she was not feeling well.

“I got a call when I was at the clinic telling me that my shack was on fire. I was so traumatised, and the only thing that came to my mind was my grandchild and great-grandchildren. When I arrived, there were fire fighters, police and paramedics, and I knew that something bad had happened to them,” said Ngxolo.

She added that she had received medical attention after she collapsed at the scene when she was told that her family members had not survived the fire.

Ngxolo said she was heartbroken as she had lost everything in the fire, including identity documents and school uniforms for the other three children.

“I don’t know what I am going to do. I don’t even know how am I going to bury them. My head is confused and my heart is shattered. I am unemployed and we have been surviving on grant money,” she said.

Mawini Mhlawana, who lives next door to the Ngxolo family, said he had heard a woman screaming for help.

He said that when he went outside to investigate he saw a big cloud of smoke coming out of the shack.

Mhlawana said the most heartbreaking thing about the fire was that they could hear the screams of the children.

“We could hear them screaming for help, and the little ones crying.

“When we tried to break down the door, it wouldn’t open. We threw rocks and tried to kick it down, but it was too strong. During that time, we could hear Samkelisiwe screaming for help. There was nothing we could do as the fire was too big,” said Mhlawana.

Local ward councillor Sbongiseni Mkhize said they were moving with speed to provide assistance to the fire’s victims.

Mkhize said the 28 victims had been accommodated at the community hall while they were trying to source materials to rebuild their shacks.

“Since the incident, we have been providing them with food, blankets, and clothes. We also call upon anyone who can help the victims to kindly do so. We are saddened about what happened to our community,” said Mkhize.

The provincial MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, appealed to community members and private businesses to donate clothing and non-perishable items for the victims.

“We are also engaging other government agencies to ensure that the affected people can replace their essential documents, such as IDs, that may have been lost in the fire.

“We urge residents to be cautious when handling candles, which still pose a very high risk, especially in informal settlements. It is vital that we never leave them unattended,” said Hlomuka.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said KwaDabeka police were investigating an inquest and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Mercury