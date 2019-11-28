Mom takes on medical giant over lapsed benefits for child









Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Western Cape woman is at her wit’s end after her medical aid scheme refused to pay for her daughter’s mental health treatment. The single mother, whose name has been withheld to protect her adolescent daughter, is left with growing medical bills and the fear of losing her daughter since her treatment was stopped. She said it had been eight months since her 13-year-old daughter had been treated after she attempted to commit suicide . Speaking to The Mercury this week, the mother said four days into her child’s hospital stay, Discovery Medical Aid contacted the health facility notifying it that the medical aid benefits had lapsed. Her daughter had been seeing a psychologist in the weeks leading up to the suicide attempt, and the mother said that because of this, she had been informed that these visits had used up her hospital cover. “I was concerned that should she be released sooner, she would attempt suicide again. The doctors treating her were also concerned, so we decided to contact Discovery to plead with them to extend the benefits.

“After doctors pleaded her case, we were advised to apply for ex gratia cover but it would take up to six weeks for an outcome on our application. My daughter could have been dead by then.”

The doctors, psychologists and psychiatrists submitted all the ex gratia documents required, referrals and reports. However, the mother said they never heard from Discovery again.

She kept her daughter in the children’s hospital and received treatment for a further three weeks, hoping the medical aid would become involved.

The outstanding bills at the hospital amounted to more than R22000.

About a month ago, her daughter again attempted to commit suicide and was readmitted to hospital under “rehabilitation” cover.

This soon ran out and the child had to return home.

The past few months had been “extremely frustrating and emotional as I can see my child is suffering”.

“She says to me, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to die but I don’t want to live like this anymore’.

“Her mental health is deteriorating, she has tried to commit suicide again. I do not want to give my child up to a government facility for treatment especially when I have medical aid.

“It seems like Discovery is not serious about mental health, the way they like to portray themselves,” the mother said.

In a post on consumer watchdog internet site Hello Peter, she begged for assistance from Discovery.

“It’s simple, Discovery Health. Keep your gym membership, your Kauai smoothies and your 5% discount flights,” she wrote.

Head of the centre for clinical excellence at Discovery Health, Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, said that in line with the requirements of prescribed minimum benefits, for a defined list of mental health conditions, members of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme had access to hospital-based management up to three weeks a year or 15 outpatient psychotherapy visits.

In addition, said Nematswerani, the mother in this case also accessed other benefits.

“Discovery Health Medical Scheme met all the above obligations in full. A clinical review process is under way that will facilitate consideration of additional mental health cover for the patient,” Nematswerani said.

A clinical review process was available to all members of Discovery, and allowed for approval of additional cover to be considered in cases where members had exhausted allocated benefits, she said.

The Mercury