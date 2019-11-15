Durban - A large adult male monkey was rescued from a container ship at the Transnet Port Terminal this week.
According to spokesperson for the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW), Lana Bartholomew, they were contacted after the monkey was seen on the ship.
"CROW’s Primate Officer, Tayla Hawkins and clinic nurse, Kylie Hawkins, immediately left to go and assist," she said.
"We searched the vessel until 6pm on Tuesday evening until a lightning storm hit and conditions became too dangerous to work in. It was also getting too dark to be able to locate the monkey. With the help of the crew on board the ship, we managed to spot the monkey various times throughout the day, however we had no luck with capturing him. Our team contacted both Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife as well as the Durban and Coast SPCA who had both sent out representatives to assist later in the day but as conditions worsened we could not continue our search into the night," Tayla said.
She said the vessel was set to leave at 4am Wednesday morning, however after meeting with the captain, the decision was made to hold the ship back until they could successfully rescue the monkey on Wednesday.