Durban - FOR nine years, Detective Rico Naidoo of the Montclair police station kept a murder docket on his desk, in the hope that justice would be served for a suspect who had fled trial. The suspect, Jabulani Gwala, was finally sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this month for the murder of Zakhele Khuzwayo.

In 2009, Gwala had hired a hitman to kill Khuzwayo in a revenge attack.

The police said he blamed Khuzwayo for the deaths of his two brothers. They owned taxis and were shot in Greytown in 2006. One died at the scene and the other died two years later from the injuries he had sustained in the shooting.

The hitman was never found.

Naidoo said after the shooting that the police had gathered detailed evidence against Gwala.

“He was out on bail, and three days into the trial he saw that the State had overwhelming evidence against him and the day the State rested its case, he fled at lunch time.”

Naidoo said this was a blow to him as he wanted to see justice served and had worked hard on the case to secure a conviction.

He said it would have been his first High Court case resulting in a life sentence. And for eight years, Naidoo played “a cat-and-mouse game” with Gwala as he chased him between Durban and Greytown.

“I circulated his information. At one point I was very close to arresting him after an informant phoned to tell me where he was, but he fled again before I arrived,” he said.

But Naidoo kept his feelers out for Gwala and he was finally arrested in 2017 by Greytown police and brought to Durban to stand trial. After a few days of testimony he was convicted.

“I must thank the prosecutor who worked on this case as she was able to put together the trial.

“She was able to get the original judge, who had sat on the trial but who had retired, to come back.

“Had she not been able to put the trial together like that, it would have been harder as that would have meant we had to start a new trial.”

He said the conviction brought a sense of relief and satisfaction at having done his job well.

“In between those eight years I chased Gwala, I have secured many life sentences; this year I have secured three life sentences and another one is coming in a few months,” he said.

He credits the conviction to thorough detective work. His office, packed with files and boxes, is testimony to his dogged approach to investigations.

“In that box,” he says, pointing to a box full of documents, “that is one case. All my cases get that big. I have to carry them in a utility dolly,” he says.

And on his office walls hang numerous awards and achievements including a 2015 Detective of the Year award.

