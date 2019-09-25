Mooi River attack renews fresh calls for police patrols







Durban - A violent attack on a Midlands couple and a worker has renewed calls for more police patrols in farm areas. Chantelle and Burgen Thorne were attacked in their home along the D161 near Mooi River on Saturday night. The attackers, who left Burgen Thorne badly injured with stab wounds, and injured Chantelle Thorne, and the worker as he tried to intervene, stole the couple's vehicle and fled on a road through plantations. They abandoned the vehicle close to the couple's home. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the men entered through the kitchen door shortly after 9pm. She said they pulled out knives and demanded money and cellphones.

“They stabbed the woman’s husband three times. They took the vehicle keys and fled the scene. The injured victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

A team from Nsele Emergency Services arrived at the scene. According to a spokesperson, Chantelle Thorne and the worker were assaulted, sustaining “moderate injuries”. The gang did not get far in the couple’s vehicle, which was found metres from their home.

It is believed crime has increased in the area in recent weeks.

According to a source, there had been a noted increase in house robberies in the vicinity of Hidcote. “While on the other side, in Mooi River east, there has been an increase in stock theft and animal slaughterings,” the source said. “It is very bad. A lot of these places (where crime has taken place) are isolated.”

The DA’s spokesperson on agriculture and rural development in KwaZulu-Natal, Chris Pappas, said the government was in denial about the impact of crime on farming communities in the province.

“It is scary to live in rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal. You cannot peacefully continue with normal activities, like sleeping at night, without having to keep one eye open.

“The socio-economic problems that lead to criminality need macro-interventions but the policing issues could be dealt with if there was more political will to do so.”

Pappas said he had been calling for a range of interventions, including the use of cameras and drones.

Farm-watches and patrols should be subsidised, and shortcomings in policing in rural areas be dealt with.

Earlier this month a pregnant cow had been stabbed and its back cut open. “Sadly, the cow did not survive the attack but the calf was saved after an emergency operation. Private security companies, which responded to the incident, were confronted by five armed men. A gunfight ensued, and one of the suspects was shot dead,” he said.

Pappas said a recent oversight-inspection of farms in the southern Drakensberg revealed many farmers had complained about theft, in particular cross-border theft, with crime statistics from the Bergville, Impendle and Bulwer police stations corroborating claims of a worrying incidence of border-related theft.

“This (crimes of theft) is a worrying trend and one that is costing the agricultural sector hundreds of millions of rand, and the current response from government is just not good enough.”

