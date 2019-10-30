Moonlighting doctors cost department R984m in overtime fees









The Department of Health is clamping down on moonlighting doctors and wants to recover close to a billion rand of overtime pay that it said had been claimed with the hours not being worked. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The Department of Health is clamping down on moonlighting doctors and wants to recover close to a billion rand of overtime pay that it said had been claimed with the hours not being worked. The department said it wanted to recover about R984million accrued through commuted overtime from those who spent time doing private work when they should have been performing department functions. It said according to the Health Professions Council of SA, under the Remunerations Act of 1994, remunerative work outside public service allows practitioners to earn extra income from the private sector; however, written permission is needed from the head of department. In its draft policy on commuted overtime, which only applies to doctors in the public sector, the department described commuted overtime as a flexible system averaging the overtime hours worked to accommodate medical practitioners who performed scheduled overtime on a regular basis over a four-week cycle. It can only be earned when performing actual patient-related clinical services at the workplace, and is applicable to all full-time medical personnel employed in a permanent or temporary capacity who are rendering clinical, patient-related services on an organised basis within a health facility, where, on a continuous basis, the need exists for the rendering of such overtime duties.

The department has previously raised concerns about doctors who moonlight, saying this was compromising health care at public hospitals.

Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) member Rishigen Viranna said while the move was noble, the department would have a difficult time trying to recover its money.

“The main problem, which was also raised by the auditor-general, is that the department does not keep proper records, especially on key indicators like the payment of staff.”

He said the department should invest in digitalising all its records.

“The department still uses paper records and those end up getting lost.”

Scopa chairperson Maggie Govender said this was a sign that there was a lack of strong controls within the department’s internal systems.

“We must commend the department for its actions to recover this money because these are the people who should have been giving their time to public work and to the hospital.

“The department is recovering that debt, some of the employees who have been implicated have signed acknowledgements of the debt and they’re paying back that money,” she said.

Head of Department Dr Sandile Tshabala did not answer specific questions on the matter, but said the department was in the process of scheduling a series of audit preparedness workshops for all institutions across all 11 districts.

“The purpose of the workshops will be to discuss the 2018/19 findings of the auditor-general, the actions developed to address the findings as well as actions that are required to strengthen the internal controls,” he said.

