Mop up begins after KZN storm: north of Durban hardest hit, residents injured, houses damaged

Durban - Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, has caused significant damage in various parts of the province, with Inanda township in the north of Durban being the most severely affected, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says. Provincial spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu said the department, in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality, had taken swift action in response to the incidents caused by inclement weather across the province on Tuesday afternoon.

“Preliminary reports indicate that several homes have been damaged and some individuals have sustained injuries,” she said, adding that roads, electricity and water had also been damaged. “The Mercury” reported on Tuesday that residents who witnessed a suspected tornado rip through Inanda just hours after weather warnings were issued, were circulating videos and pictures on social media.

A tornado hit Inanda Durban South Africa pic.twitter.com/wpoOPQhVGl — Brian Chamier (@BrianChamier) June 27, 2023 Ndlovu said the department and the city were unable to provide an exact number of those affected by the storm in Inanda. She said disaster management teams were on the ground, collecting all the necessary data.

“The provincial government is working together with the municipalities, especially eThekwini metro, to provide immediate relief to affected families,” Ndlovu said. Incidents reported in other areas include: A motor vehicle accident in the Mbeni area, under Ray Nkonyeni Municipality in the south coast. The Disaster Management teams rescued four people. They were taken to Port Shepstone Provincial Hospital. Three in the Chabhabe, Nyangweni and Dweshula areas in Umzumbe Local Municipality. The disaster teams were on the ground conducting assessments. The department has urged all communities to exercise caution as heavy rains persist in other parts of the province.

Ndlovu said it was crucial to monitor water levels and promptly relocate to safer areas if any potential danger was foreseen. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation in Inanda and the surrounding areas in order to restore normalcy and provide the necessary support,” she said. The department said a multiple level government delegation would visit Inanda township on Wednesday morning to provide relief.

“We would like to convey our heartfelt sympathies to the families whose homes have been damaged and wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.” Heavy rain and strong winds, caused by what any suspect was a tornado, ripped through Inanda north of Durban on Tuesday. Picture: Screenshot of ideo circulating on social media