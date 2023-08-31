‘More action is needed to tackle crime’ in KZN

Durban - Crime experts and political parties have called for drastic action to tackle crime in KwaZulu-Natal following a series of high-profile assassinations. The call comes after KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube hosted a multi-stakeholder engagement to fight crime in the province.

Dube-Ncube said she was disturbed by the levels of violent crime, particularly the assassinations of public representatives. She said that they would be leveraging on the expertise and innovation of the private sector for strategic alignment, including utilising existing technology such as CCTVs and drones to monitor criminal activities on highways, national roads and the central business districts. Other initiatives announced by Dube-Ncube include strengthening political commitment to make a tangible difference in altering the province’s crime landscape, emphasising the effective use of the community police forum as a pivotal link between the community and the police, and involving the KZN Community Crime Prevention Association.

The IFP’s Blessed Gwala said the initiatives were long overdue. “These are not new interventions as they were announced by the premier during the State of the Province Address in February this year. As the IFP, we have been calling on authorities to be proactive in addressing crime by providing a detailed plan.” Gwala said the KZN government should shed light on what plans were in place to address crime specifically in Inanda and uMlazi.

According to the latest crime statistics, the two Durban townships have recorded the highest murder rate than any other township in the country. Gwala also urged community members to play a more active role in the fight against crime. “The people have failed the government too. Crimes are not reported. Criminals are harboured by relatives or friends. Citizens do not report crimes for fear of reprisals.”

Professor Nirmala Gopal, of Criminology and Forensic Studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said he was cautiously optimistic that the initiatives would have a positive impact in fighting crime in KZN. “Only time will tell if these new proposals will make a difference and help us feel safer.” KwaZulu-Natal EFF chairperson commissar Mongezi Twala said the police needed practical measures to fight crime.