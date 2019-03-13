South Africa - Durban- 10-03-19 - Nomusa Dube Ncube visited Thembi Myeza's house after it was flooded with water on Sunday in KwaMashu Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The bodies of two people reported missing after floods in Durban at the weekend were found yesterday. This brings the number killed to four, with one person still missing.

The heavy rain caused severe damage in townships and rural areas, with homes and infrastructure damaged.

The body of a man who was swept off a bridge in Mslasini, Verulam, was recovered about 1km downstream on Monday.

Kenneth Ngcobo, 35, worked in Verulam, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa, which recovered the body, said he was found trapped in reeds.

Ngcobo’s sister, Zanele, said she was told that Ngcobo, a father of three, died while trying to assist someone on the bridge. “We were told that he heard a person screaming for help and he went to assist him,” she said.

In another incident, the body of a 12-year-old child who drowned in uMshwathi, adjacent to Pietermaritzburg was recovered.

Provincial Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said Yolanda Ngcobo had been a Grade 6 pupil at Kwenzakwethu Primary School, in Wartburg.

Yesterday, Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede visited families in KwaMashu, Inanda, and Verulam, where several homes were flooded. They also visited Amaoti, Inanda, where a mother, father, and a child were washed away. The father and child were recovered, but the mother is still missing.

Meanwhile, six construction workers escaped unharmed when a mudslide hit at a home in Assagay, west of Durban, on Monday.

Medi-tech ER spokesperson Derrick Banks said the mud came down with force and crashed into the house.

“Fortunately, a foreman asked the workers to move away before the mudslide came down. The cause of this is definitely the heavy rains,” said Banks.

THE MERCURY