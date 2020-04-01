More business charged for inflating prices

Durban - Management at a supermarket and a butchery in Chatsworth are facing charges for contravening regulations under the Disaster Management Act for hiking food prices during the Covid-19 crisis. The raid was conducted by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, inspectors from her department and the Department of Employment and Labour, accompanied by members of the Chatsworth SAPS and the eThekwini metro police. The joint team raided Take n Pay and Medina Meats after receiving complaints that the firms had increased their prices by as much as R20 to R40 on some items over the past two weeks. In terms of regulations under the Disaster Management Act, retailers were prohibited from instituting price increases following the declaration of a national disaster. The alleged price hikes are also in contravention of the Consumer Protection Act that pro­hibits “unconscionable conduct”. Dube-Ncube and her inspectors also uncovered several contraventions of food labelling regulations where goods were not labelled with manufacturing and expiry dates and suppliers details as required under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act of 1972 and the Hazardous Substance Act of 1973. “We have received a number of complaints that there have been huge price hikes on a number of products. When we got to Take * Pay we discovered that it was true, there are a number of products inside the shop where the prices have increased. We are saddened by this situation because it shows terrible greed. It is unethical business conduct because times like these call for all of us to be on the side of the poor. Clearly this is a price hike as a result of the situation that we are facing in the country.

“We are going to open criminal cases and they will be charged and prosecuted in terms of the Disaster Management Act, and also in terms of the Consumer Protection Act.”

Dube-Ncube said her department had received “a lot of complaints” from consumers nationally, and was today meeting with major stakeholders in the retail sector who wanted to partner with the government to clamp down on price-gouging.

She expressed outrage at the lack of ubuntu when she encountered concerned pensioner Michael Marian, 71, who complained that he was usually able to fill his trolley with groceries, but due to the sudden price hikes he could only buy a fraction of his basic necessities.

Dube-Ncube told him to shop for all he needed and she then pulled out her bank card and paid for his groceries, as well as for those of another pensioner she encountered in the store.

“I am not complaining because I want to complain. I’m complaining because the prices are just so high,” said Marian. Another consumer, Mohamed Ridwaan Abdul-Kader, called for retailers to be slapped with the highest legal penalty.

“Instead of profiting and becoming rich out of our suffering, they should rather help the community.”

Take n Pay manager Les Govender said the prices displayed in the store were the “original prices” and the cheaper prices consumers spoke about were ongoing promotions that they had become used to.

Medina Meats owner Mohamed Amod said he was not aware of the regulations and the prices on the meat cuts were “below cost”. He said he had increased prices on some cuts of meat to compensate for other parts of the carcass, such as lamb knuckles, which were not selling. “I was very shocked that I got complaints because we are cheap compared to everybody else.”

The Mercury