The average fertility rate in South Africa is on the decline, in line with global trends, and couples unable to conceive after a year of trying should seek help from a specialist, Picture: Pexels

Durban - A report by the United Nations has revealed that the average fertility rate in South Africa is on the decline. Leading urogynaecologist Dr Frances Paterson from The Urology Hospital, Pretoria, has said couples unable to conceive after a year of trying should seek help from a specialist. The report notes that fertility rates in South Africa for 2020 are projected at an average 2.3 children per woman, slightly lower than the global average of about 2.5.Furthermore, global fertility is projected to decline to 2.4 children per woman by 2030 and 2.2 children per woman by 2050.

Paterson said research shows that up to 20% of South African couples struggle with infertility which affects both males and females almost equally.

"Couples should consult a urogynaecologist if they’re unable to conceive after having regular unprotected sex for a year, or if a woman is unable to carry a baby to full term," he said.

The World Health Organisation describes infertility as a “disease of the reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a clinical pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular, unprotected intercourse”.