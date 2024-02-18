More focus needed on crime prevention, says GOOD Party

The GOOD Party said abnormal conditions in South African society contribute to the excessive crime rate, including poverty and the relatively low percentage of criminals who are convicted for their crimes. The party was responding to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s release on Friday of the third quarter crime statistics, which cover last year’s festive season period.

Cele revealed that a total of 7 710 people were murdered in South Africa between October 1 and December 31, 2023. This was an increase of 155 murdered people for the same period during 2022. Cele said 4 882 suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder for the 2023 period.

“The provinces of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State must be singled out and commended for being able to register a reduction in the number of people murdered during this period. “While they may not be out of the woods yet, it is important to highlight that attention and more resources have been allocated to stations that have the highest number of murders reported.” Brett Herron, GOOD Party secretary-general said this was not good news and the only glimmer of hope is a slight reduction in the number of reported sexual offences, which is down 1.7% to 15 284 cases.

“That’s 166 reports of sexual offences per day, to go with the 86 daily murders. “Arguably the biggest culprit is not the questionable standard of policing and prosecutions; it is the under-development of our people and communities.” He said the police have a relatively small role to play in crime prevention.