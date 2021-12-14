More pain is in store for the ANC in eThekwini, party could be forced to give up key committee seat

DURBAN - THE ANC could be forced to give up a seat on a key committee in the eThekwini council to one of the smaller parties in order to keep its fragile alliance that has enabled it to stay at the helm of the municipality. Yesterday, the executive committee announced that the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP and ActionSA – the five biggest parties in the council – would form part of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac). The announcement has left very little room for the smaller parties that are in partnership with the ANC and who had expressed interest in chairing the committee.

Mpac oversees many of the municipality’s functions and committees. The five parties are expected to provide a list of members who will serve on the committee to the Speaker’s office this week. The challenge for the ANC, said opposition parties, was that the Mpac chairperson had to be a member of the committee. This meant that the chairperson must either come from one of the five parties, or had to be co-opted by one of the five parties, meaning that a party would have to eject one of its own councillors to make space for a candidate who did not have a party in the Mpac committee. “If the ANC wishes for someone else to chair the Mpac committee who is one of their partners in the smaller parties, they will have to give up one of their seats, like they did with the deputy mayor position,” said DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa.

The ANC gave the position of deputy mayor to Philani Mavundla of Abantu Batho Congress in exchange for him and other smaller parties supporting the ANC’s bid to retain control of the city. Mavundla was confirmed by the executive committee yesterday as the chairperson for Human Settlements and the Infrastructure Services committee. The ANC also pushed for the position of the chairperson of the Ethics Committee to be made a full-time position on the basis that there was a lot of work to be done by the committee.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said: “By making the appointment of the Ethics Committee a full-time position, it is quite clear that they (the ANC) are looking to accommodate one of their partners from the smaller parties.” Other opposition parties said they would keep a close eye on how these new chairpersons of committees performed. Aslam Shaheed, councillor of Truly Alliance (TA), said: “We will have to watch how they perform in those positions, the ANC is in a minority government,” he said. Patrick Pillay of the Democratic Liberal Congress said his party would monitor the performance of the chairpersons of committees.

African Democratic Change leader Visvin Reddy said: “These are not glorified positions any more, I can tell you now that I will be very vocal, the chairpersons of these committees have a rough road ahead,” he said. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the exco would write to the MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs seeking permission to make the chairperson of the Ethics Committee a full-time position. The chairpersons of other committees were also confirmed in exco yesterday. ANC councillors will chair the following committees:

◆ Zama Sokhabase as chairperson of the Community Services Committee ◆ Thanduxolo Sabelo will lead the Economic Development and Planning Committee ◆ Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will head the Finances, Security and Emergency Services Committee.