More protests loom against Ladysmith mayor Madlala

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government says it has sought clarity from Ladysmith mayor Vincent Madlala about his return to work. The province said it had received several reports which indicated that the Alfred Duma Local Municipality mayor had resumed his duties and had asked Madlala to provide clarity. Earlier this year, Ladysmith residents shut down the town, calling for the mayor to be axed. The protesters accused Madlala of corruption, nepotism, crippling service delivery and being involved in the ongoing taxi violence in the area. The provincial government intervened and Madlala was placed on voluntary sick leave for two months while the allegations against him were being investigated.

“We did receive a report that he has gone back to work, but he is disputing that.

“However, there were pictures of him circulating and we are still going to get more details about what was happening,” said KZN government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso.

Mabaso said when they asked Madlala about the issue on Monday, he said he was still unwell and on leave.

However, Madlala told The Mercury last week he had returned to work as his sick leave had ended.

The matter has sparked anger among residents who threatened to go on the rampage and shut down the northern KZN town again.

Andile Hlatshwayo, chairperson of the community organisation Ubumbano Lokuthula, which led the protests, told The Mercury yesterday that other leaders in the area were threatening to hit the streets today.

During the shutdown which lasted for weeks, the province estimated the loss of revenue to be about R10million a day.

Mabaso appealed to the community to allow the provincial government to get to the bottom of the matter.

He said any instability in the town would impact on the lives of the people.

“We are currently responding to a killer disease; people are feeling a lot of pressure and challenges in all parts of the country.

“We want to appeal to the community and its leaders to allow the processes to be carried out,” said Mabaso

He said the province was still dealing with issues in the municipality and they would be attended to.

“If there is any consequence management that needs to happen, that will also take place,” Mabaso added.

The Mercury