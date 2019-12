More rain damage delays M4 repairs









Durban - More delays are expected in the reconstruction of the M4 highway outside Durban between Sibaya and uMhlanga after some of the repairs were damaged earlier this week due to heavy rains. The road has been undergoing repairs for the past three weeks following the damage caused by the floods last month. The reconstruction was initially expected to take five weeks, but now authorities cannot confirm when in 2020 the road will be reopened. Metro police Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said on Monday that the repair work was washed away while the construction was in progress. He said the contractors had to stop construction immediately for safety reasons.

“The work on the road has started again. However there have been setbacks now due to these heavy rains and this further damage. We were pushing for the road to be opened before the end of this year, but now the road will be opened only next year,” he said.

The repairs have caused a lot of traffic around the uMhlanga area, especially during peak hours.

The M4 is mostly used as an alternative to the N2, and is a feeder to King Shaka International Airport and the Dube Trade Port.

Sewpersad urged motorists to continue to use the alternative routes, which include the M41, N2, R102 and Umhlanga Rocks Drive.

The MEC for Transport, Bheki Ntuli, said they were doing everything possible to ensure speedy repairs. However, considering the continuous rainfall, further delays were anticipated.

Ntuli said professional teams were working around the clock to repair the damage in road infrastructure, but the rain had caused more damage to the already severely affected M4 stretch.

“This might cause more delays to the projected period of five weeks but our engineers on site are conducting further assessments.

“The road will remain closed to traffic for the safety of motorists and we advise them to use alternatives roads,” said Ntuli.

Meanwhile, on the N3, northbound lanes on Van Reenen’s Pass remained closed due to extensive repair works undertaken after the devastating truck fire recently. The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned road users to be aware of the closure, as only single lanes in each direction were open to traffic.

“N3TC’s recovery and construction teams have been working around the clock since Monday to recover and clean up the scene, and now to repair the damage to this section of the N3 toll route. Everything possible is being done to finish the repairs before the start of the peak holiday season,” said N3TC’s commercial manager, Con Roux.

The Mercury