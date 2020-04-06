More than 200 households screened in uMlazi

Durban - Healthcare workers and screening teams visited uMlazi at the weekend as government turns it attention to testing for Covid-19 in targeted communities. UMlazi is the first Durban township to record a death as a result of the virus. Teacher Tholakele Shandu died last week, and two of her relatives tested positive for Covid-19. KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the screening process was aimed at more than 200 households in the section of the township where Shandu lived. She said Premier Sihle Zikalala would officially launch the broader programme later this week.

She said that during the programme, everyone would be screened for the virus, but not everyone would be tested.

“The screening process is the process that dictates who gets tested and who doesn’t. When the screening teams go to the households, they will ask a number of questions that relate to the symptoms and whether you have been in contact with a person who has been exposed to the virus.”

Asked about the reaction from residents, she said: “Communities are quite worried. What we have picked up from this engagement is that our communication as government in relation to the virus and how it is transmitted, we need to strengthen it. There’s a lot of confusion and stigmatisation, especially for the family where the relative died from the virus.”

Ward councillor Nomthandazo Shabalala said the community was pleased to see health-care officials conducting the programme in the township.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last week that officials were moving away from a testing model focused on people with symptoms to one that also targeted communities where people with mild symptoms could be slow to seek medical help. He said government was sending 67 mobile testing vans across the country, as initial testing criteria had been “reactive and restrictive”.

“We need to test hundreds of thousands of the population to get a better picture and refine our containment strategy,” he added.

