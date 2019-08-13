Picture: KZN EMS

Durban - AT LEAST 30 people died on KwaZulu- Natal roads over the long weekend. The transport department said Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda had ordered investigations into the causes of four deadly crashes, in which several people were killed.

Yesterday, Kaunda said: “Most of such crashes could be avoided if people abide by rules of the road.

“Forensic experts have been dispatched to investigate the causes of these fatal crashes.”

He urged road users to exercise caution and adhere to the road rules to save lives.

Police would maintain a strong presence on major roads in the province, as holidaymakers were still heading home after the long weekend.

“We’ve asked the police to intensify law enforcement operations and focus on drinking and driving, speeding, and unroadworthy vehicles,” said Kaunda.

In one of the crashes, on Sunday night, six people were killed when the bus they had been travelling in overturned on a narrow bridge in Louwsburg, near Vryheid, in northern KZN.

Robert Mckenzie, a spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, said six people died at the scene and more than 80 were injured.

In another crash on Sunday, in Folweni three friends were among five people who died when a car and a minibus taxi collided.

Thabiso Njapha, Mondli Khuzwayo and Ntsiko Ndlela were on their way home when the accident happened.

Nhlanhla Njapha, who survived, is recovering in hospital.

Thabiso’s father, Simon Skhumbuzo Njapha, said his son and Khuzwayo often went out together.

Thabiso’s sister, Sifumene Njapha, said her brother was kind and respectful.

“They left around 6 or 7pm on Saturday,” she said.

She said they saw pictures on social media about an accident in Folweni but they were not aware who was involved in the crash.

“We didn’t know which car they went with because Ntsiko was driving Uber taxis and he always changed cars,” she said.

She added that her brother had two young children.

The Mercury