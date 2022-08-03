More than 37 000 vehicle licence renewals processed via Post Office’s online system

Durban - The South African Post Office says it has seen a healthy uptake of its online vehicle licence renewal system with more than 37000 vehicle licences renewed since it was launched in January this year. Most of the renewals have taken place in Gauteng, the Post Office said in a statement.

The Post Office said that the initial teething problems had been resolved and the system. It said the renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the actual disc. “This is done in one of two ways: the SA Post Office can deliver the disc to the customer at a delivery fee of R75 or the disc can be collected free of charge from the Post Office branch selected by the customer.

“Payment is done safely and securely through your bank’s Masterpass app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for Apple devices.” The Post Office said since they are licensed to do vehicle licence renewals, no commission is charged on the renewal transaction. It said the same documents required when you renew your licence at a Post Office branch have to be uploaded for the online renewal.

These are: A certified copy of the car owner’s ID and for cars registered in KwaZulu-Natal, proof of address no older than three months. The Post office added that the customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at the destination Post Office for collection or when it goes out for delivery. “Turnaround time is ten working days. It is therefore recommended to start with the renewal well before the end of the month, before another month’s licence fee becomes due.”

The Post Office added that its renewal service was also still available at selected Post Office branches. “Many customers prefer to pay their licence and leave immediately with the new licence, and they can do that at a Post Office branch. As with the online renewal, the customer pays only the licence fee as it appears on the renewal notice and the Post Office does not charge any commission.” The Post Office added that the online service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except, for the moment, in the Western Cape.

