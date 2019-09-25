Mortuary backlog delays Muslim burials







According to the Islamic Burial Council, they had asked their members for co-operation and understanding that they could not request Muslim bodies to be prioritised due to the backlog. File picture: Boxer Ngwenya/ANA Pictures. Durban - A backlog in post-mortems and staff shortages at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale Street) Medico-Legal Mortuary have forced some Muslim families to delay burials of their loved ones. According to the acting chairperson of the Islamic Burial Council, Salim Kazi, they had asked their members for co-operation and understanding that they could not request Muslim bodies to be prioritised due to the backlog. “We’ll try our best to expedite post- mortems on Muslim bodies. But due to the growing challenges, this won’t necessarily be successful. Apart from the issue of the workload and backlog, the mortuary had issues at management level in that there is no appointment manager for the facility. This and staff issues complicate our task of releasing the bodies timeously,” he said. Kazi urged members to understand there was a process to be adhered to for a post-mortem to be done. He said proper burial arrangements could not be made until the council had an answer from the mortuary on when the body would be released.

“In terms of Islam religion, we try to get the person buried as quickly as possible, generally within 24 hours. In most cases the average time is within eight to 10 hours from time of death.”

Kazi said they were in talks with the necessary departments to solve the problem, adding that they enjoyed a good relationship with all Durban mortuaries and were hoping for the matters to be resolved soon.

A worker, who spoke on the basis of anonymity, said the manager at the Gale Street Mortuary had been on leave for the last month. The worker said the backlog of post-mortems had been a challenge for three months.

He added that there was also a massive staff shortage due to the new policy that prohibited staff from taking overtime.

“Before, we could call in staff to assist with the backlog and heavy workload, but we aren’t allowed to do that anymore. We were told an employee can’t work for more than 30% of their salary in overtime. This was never capped in the past.”

He said the number of bodies being delivered for post-mortems had increased gradually.

“Usually, we see up to six to nine bodies. This has increased to about 12 a day. We have a massive staff shortage and we can’t call more staff for overtime,” the worker said.

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, Noluthando Nkosi, said it had been using a roster system which “did not optimise capacity for the completion of autopsies”.

“This old system is being replaced with a new and effective one, which will ensure increased capacity for the completion of autopsies during high-volume periods,” she said.

Nkosi said in conducting autopsies, the department would always endeavour to balance all rights, cultural or religious. She said the department had engaged with the Islamic Burial Council and explained its policy and stance on this matter.

The Mercury