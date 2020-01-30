Moses Mabhida Stadium SkyCar repairs set to cost R15m









The SkyCar on the arch of Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The Moses Mabhida Stadium SkyCar, which has been out of commission since 2018, will cost more than R15 million to repair. This is according to an eThekwini Municipality report looking at the overhaul of the SkyCar. Last year, the city said the SkyCar, a popular tourist attraction that offers visitors panoramic views of the city and ocean, had undergone the first phase of the repair plan, and management at the stadium had been given the report, detailing the necessary repairs. According to the report, an international manufacturer conducted the inspection and assessment, and spare parts had been sourced from Switzerland. Phase one of the project was completed at a cost of R762258. “Emanating out of the assessment report, a quality improvement plan was developed with an estimated final cost for the project being R15415335 (subject to exchange rate),” read the report.

The report also stated that the Moses Mabhida Stadium (MMS) Unit had a budget of R600000, and the shortfall to complete the SkyCar repairs was R12.5m.

In addition, the electricians and mechanical engineers within the MMS Unit and Engineering Department would receive on-site training by Garaventa, an international cable car manufacturer, during repairs of the SkyCar.

“In phase three of the project, the employees shall be sent off to the factory in Switzerland for three months of training. “The intention is to equip them with a trade skill to take over the maintenance and minor service of the SkyCar going forward,” read the report.

The DA’s Vincent Mkhize, who sits on the city’s services committee, said although the SkyCar had cost the municipality a large sum of money, it was sad to see it grounded.

Mkhize said the SkyCar should be prioritised as it was an important tourist attraction and economic driver for the city.

“The City should be doing everything in its power to make sure Moses Mabhida Stadium pays its own bills. The stadium is sitting there, costing people (residents) money, whereas it could be making money to support itself,” Mkhize said.

He said he hoped the plan to develop in-house technicians would eliminate the need for international technicians in future.

Tim Tyrrell, the provincial manager for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said it was unacceptable for the SkyCar to be out of commission for this length of time.

“The excessive delay in returning this important tourist facility and revenue stream to operation speaks to a wider and very concerning indifference by the metro authorities to the vitally important public image and marketing value of our city,” he said.

Tyrrell said that in any properly functioning municipality a breakdown of this nature would be rectified swiftly and returned to service without delay.

“The ratepayers and residents of eThekwini should be very concerned about the neglect that our city is experiencing at present,” he said.

While the City conceded that the SkyCar had not been in operation for more than a year, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the processes to have the tourist attraction repaired were at an advanced stage.

“We are definitely certain that by mid-year this facility will be in full operation,” said Mayisela.

The city apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents and tourists. The SkyCar, prior to its grounding, contributed largely to the stadium’s income stream, read the report, and the recommissioning would allow the stadium to generate income.

“There is a plan to do a re-launch of the SkyCar once it is back in operation,” read the report.

The Mercury