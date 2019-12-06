Mother borrows money to pay for children's' school report cards









The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has assured matrics that no candidates need to be concerned that they would be treated unfairly during the marking process. Picture: Flickr Durban - A Durban mother had to borrow money in order to pay for her children’s year-end report cards, after the principal refused to hand over the results due to unpaid school fees. The mother, who asked not to be named, said her children, in grades 8 and 10, returned home on Wednesday and did not have their reports. Her children attend a high school in uMlazi’s V Section. “I went to the school and asked for their reports but the principal refused to speak to me. He said their fees had not been paid and I needed to come back to the school with a letter from the Department of Social Development exempting me from paying fees,” she said, adding that the department had refused to write her a school fees exemption letter. The woman said at the beginning of the year, she had submitted a letter to the school stating her inability to pay the school fees. “I went back to the school and told them what the department told me. But the principal refused to listen to me. He insisted that I get the money before he would give me the reports,” she said.

The mother said she only received the reports after paying R1000 she had borrowed from her ward councillor. Education Department MEC Kwazi Mshengu slammed principals for denying pupils their right to receive report cards, saying this was a violation of the SA School’s Act.

“The National Protocol on Assessment 2011 prohibits schools from withholding report cards, no matter the reason,” said Mshengu.

He said no school should withhold report cards, stationery or textbooks from pupils on the basis that parents were unable to meet certain obligations set by schools.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA provincial chief executive Thirona Moodley said schools were not allowed to withhold results if fees were not paid.

“The fees are the responsibility of the parent, and not the pupils, hence pupils have a right to their results. The school has a contract with the parent or guardian, not the pupil, for the payment of fees. Schools that are doing this must be reported to the Department of Education,” Moodley said.

The Mercury