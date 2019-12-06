The mother, who asked not to be named, said her children, in grades 8 and 10, returned home on Wednesday and did not have their reports. Her children attend a high school in uMlazi’s V Section.
“I went to the school and asked for their reports but the principal refused to speak to me. He said their fees had not been paid and I needed to come back to the school with a letter from the Department of Social Development exempting me from paying fees,” she said, adding that the department had refused to write her a school fees exemption letter.
The woman said at the beginning of the year, she had submitted a letter to the school stating her inability to pay the school fees.
“I went back to the school and told them what the department told me. But the principal refused to listen to me. He insisted that I get the money before he would give me the reports,” she said.