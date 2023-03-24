Mother of kidnapped Chatsworth baby pleads for his safe return

Durban - The mother of 2-month-old Lwandle Mdletshe, who was kidnapped from their home in Chatsworth two weeks ago, is pleading for his safe return. Zinhle Mdletshe alleged that two men stormed into her Welbedacht home on March 11 looking for her brother after a quarrel over an alleged stolen bottle of whiskey.

“They said that he had stolen a bottle of whiskey from a tavern. I tried to explain that my brother was not there and lives in the college residence where he studies. “They did not listen. One of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at me. The other went to the bedroom and took my baby who was fast asleep. “I am still in shock and devastated that they took my child; they didn’t take anything else.”

Mdletshe said she believed that there was another motive for the kidnapping. “My brother said he does not know these people and never stole whiskey. I just can’t understand why they would take my baby instead of taking something else. It is very difficult for me to cope, as we do not know where he is.” She was also critical of the police, accusing them of not doing enough to find Lwandle.

“They took my statement about what happened and I expected my baby to be found soon. That hasn’t been the case, I just don’t know why my baby has not been found. They also have not been giving regular updates about the investigation. Lwandle’s father is also struggling to deal with his kidnapping. “I can’t sleep as I don’t know if my child is safe. I haven’t been eating anything, my family is forcing me to eat but it’s difficult as my thoughts are constantly with Lwandle. I’m pleading with whoever has Lwandle to please bring him back home as I can’t live without him.” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Chatsworth police are appealing to community members to assist in the search for the 2-month-old.