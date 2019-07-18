Euvette Taylor

Durban - THE FAMILY of the slain Durban University of Technology (DUT) lecturer and residence adviser have said they find it hard to accept his death. Dr Euvette Taylor was found dead in his room at a DUT residence on its Steve Biko campus in February.

His VW Amarok bakkie was later found abandoned at L Section, in uMlazi.

Taylor, 30, a registered homeopath, was employed at DUT’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

Talyor’s mother, Pam Taylor, said losing her eldest son was like losing a part of herself.

She said the family were not coping with Euvette’s death.

“His younger brother is doing matric this year. On his way to school, he always passes by where Euvette took his last breath. You can see that it’s affecting him. His grades are down, and he’s fighting with other pupils and teachers at school. I am worried about him.”

Taylor said her caring eldest son had been looking after her.

“He told me that I should stop working and he would take care of the family, and he did. But now, at the age of 49, I have to go and find a job to take care of the family again,” said an emotional Taylor.

Mlungisi Ndlovu, 23, was arrested at the beginning of April in connection with Euvette’s murder.

“Mlungisi was like a son to me. He grew up in front of me and I used to drive him and Euvette to school when they were young.

“When I went to court and saw him there in the dock, my heart just broke into pieces,” she said.

She said that Taylor had been planning to build a house for the family.

“The only thing that will heal my heart, maybe, is to relocate to another place and I need help with that. This place just evokes pain in my heart about my son.

“Even now, I still battle to sleep at night,” she said.

Ndlovu is in custody and is expected to appear in court again on August 28.

The Mercury