Motion to dissolve eThekwini Council over services fails

The DA’s motion to dissolve eThekwini council failed on Wednesday at a full council meeting in Durban. A total of 128 councillors voted against the motion with 75 in favour of it. The motion was supported by the IFP and ActionSA but was rejected by the ANC, EFF and smaller parties.

Meanwhile, EFF councillor Themba Mvubu was removed as the chairperson of the human settlements and infrastructure (HSI) services committee in the municipality. The motion to dissolve the council was led by DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa, who said residents were not getting the services that they paid for. “We have seen political instability causing irreparable damage to this city.

We have seen the result of this leading to the collapse of water and electricity infrastructure.” Speaking during the debate on the motion, the IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said residents were not happy. “We are also not happy, neither are investors as we are failing them. We should not have fear of what happens if the council is dissolved. We need to put the people first and think about those who don’t have water and are homeless.”

ANC councillor Cheryl Sisoka said there was no reason to dissolve the council. She said the municipality had just received an unqualified audit. “The council has met its mandate as stipulated in the Municipal Structures Act to hold meetings. According to the acts quoted, we are only supposed to do it four times a year but we sit monthly.” ANC councillor Thanduxolo Sabelo said the ANC government in eThekwini had achieved a lot.

“We have provided housing, water and sanitation to the people of rural areas. We have provided infrastructure and service delivery to the people.” Visvin Reddy, African Democratic Change (ADeC) councillor, condemned the motion. “The DA is misleading residents by claiming that the dissolution of the council will put an end to ANC rule.

ADeC denounces this motion as a blatant disregard for the democratic process and an attempt to further political interests at the expense of the people of eThekwini.” Zwakele Mncwango from ActionSA said it heeded the call made by the DA to support the motion. “While we stand in solidarity with the principles behind the motion, it is important to highlight our reservations about its feasibility. We have been vocal about the unlikely success of the motion due to the DA’s perceived arrogance and lack of seriousness in pursuing genuine change in the municipality.”

Speaking after the failed motion, Mthethwa said: “Today was an opportunity to provide hope to the residents of our city. Instead, political parties led by the ANC and EFF chose to put their own selfish interests and pay cheques ahead of the millions of residents who are battling to survive under continued water and power cuts.” The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday said that it welcomed the removal of Mvubu as HSI chair. “In the face of water interruptions and electricity outages that affect various communities, Cllr Mvubu has always been absent in action,” the party said.