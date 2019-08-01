Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo faced an attempt to oust him from office yesterday as the DA called for a motion of no confidence to be passed against him. However, the motion had no hope of success because of the way in which it had been tabled.

It did, however, expose the cracks in the ANC caucus as more than 30 ANC councillors failed to jump to Njilo’s defence when the motion was raised.

The few who objected did so on technical grounds and did not say a word about Njilo.

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola tabled the motion shortly after Njilo had delivered his mayoral report during a council meeting.

Majola had highlighted a number of issues, including the progress on the disciplinary hearing of suspended municipal manager Sizwe Hadebe, an issue that had been omitted in Njilo’s report.

“We have lost confidence in the mayor’s ability to lead us and that is why we are calling for him to step down,” said Majola.

His motion was seconded by DA councillor Ross Bryn Strachan, who said Njilo was a man of integrity but had lost the confidence of his caucus. He said that the divisions within the ANC caucus were destroying the municipality.

In his report, Njilo spoke about the blast outside the chamber last week and said one councillor had had to receive treatment in hospital.

He reassured the councillors of their safety, saying that security had been strengthened.

An increase in security was evident at City Hall yesterday with more than five guards at the main entrance, searching those coming in using metal detectors.

Security guards patrolled the corridors and unused rooms close to the chamber were locked.

The Mercury