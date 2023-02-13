Motive for KZN premier's house incident being investigated, trespassing and intimidation charges opened

Durban - The investigation into why more than 100 protesters stormed KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s home on Saturday and intimidated her family is still ongoing, according to the KZN provincial police. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told “The Mercury” on Monday that police have opened a case of intimidation and trespassing following an incident in which a group of about 100 community members gathered and protested in front of the premier’s residence on Saturday night.

“Police took control of the situation and the protesters dispersed peacefully. Investigations are under way into the motive for the protest and reasons as to why the gathering had to be held at a private residence,” said Naicker. This comes after KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka ordered a swift investigation into the incident on Sunday. “The group hurled insults and made intimidating gestures, causing trauma and fear for family members, especially children,” he said.

Hlomuka said the family members were being given psycho-social support to deal with the trauma and insults. In a statement on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident to intimidate the premier and her family under the cover of darkness, and welcomed the investigation. Ramaphosa wished Dube-Ncube and her family well in the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

“The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources. “These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families. “These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy,” said the president.